While many A-level students have been celebrating their results, some said they felt “let down” after they were given the wrong advance information.

In England, students were given additional detail this year due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, an AQA A-level law exam included topics students were not expecting.

A spokesperson for AQA admitted the issues made the exam “more challenging” for students, but said grade boundaries for the affected paper were lowered.

However, some students at Outwood Post-16 Centre in Workshop, Nottinghamshire, said it made them “lose all composure” during the exam.