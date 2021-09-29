Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, will become the first member of the Royal Family to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The duchess, who is the royal patron of Place2Be, a children's mental health charity, will appear on the CBeebies show to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

She has chosen to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark. which follows the story of Plop, a baby barn owl and aligns with this year's theme of 'Growing Together'.

The story will be on CBeebies at 1850 GMT, Sunday 13 February.