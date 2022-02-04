Five tips to boost your child's wellbeing

A record number of children have needed specialist NHS help with serious mental health problems, analysis of the latest figures shows.

And schools are warning they are picking up the pieces, with many more children whose mental health and wellbeing has been knocked during the pandemic.

Head teachers and a children's mental health charity say a snapshot of the experiences of more than 1,000 school staff suggests pupils are struggling to re-engage with lessons.

Lyndsey Baxter, from the children's mental health charity, Place2Be, is a counsellor at Seascape Primary School in Peterlee, County Durham.

She's got some top tips for how to boost your child's wellbeing.

Video shot by David Cheeseman, edited by Phill Edwards and produced by Kate McGough.