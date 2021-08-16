Covid: Summer schools help students make up for lost time
It may be August but half a million children across England have still been in the classroom this summer. They are taking part in week-long summer schools to help students catch up on lost learning.
The government has set aside £200m from its education recovery fund to pay for it, but Labour says it’s not enough and that a similar number of pupils won’t get any catch-up support this summer.
