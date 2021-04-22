Football kit-chen: Marcus Rashford's cooking campaign

Footballer Marcus Rashford and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge have teamed up to launch an initiative aimed at teaching families to cook healthy meals on a budget.

The nationwide scheme is in support of the #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign launched by Marcus last year.

Chef Tom has created 52 family friendly recipes that will be released one by one, every week.

They will be available for free in supermarkets, schools and food banks, and on the Full Time project's Instagram page.

