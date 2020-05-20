It has been just over a year since the UK had its first national lockdown.

Since then, preliminary research has found many people who say their memories have been affected, and that they've lost some of their skills. But is this true?

Neuropsychologist Catherine Loveday told the BBC how our ability to remember may have been impacted, and what we can do to improve it.

