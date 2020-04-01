An official investigation will be published on Thursday 18 March, looking into the misuse of do not resuscitate orders.

Throughout the pandemic charities have highlighted that the orders, which limit the medical help that people can receive, have been repeatedly placed on people with learning disabilities without their families being consulted.

People with learning disabilities are up to six imes more likely to die of Covid than the general population.

The BBC has spoken to one family who say they didn't know their sister was given a do not resuscitate order until she died.