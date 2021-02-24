BBC News

Covid: 'Challenge' for some families to afford face masks

The Shadow Education Secretary says we need to recognise that some families on lower incomes will find it "difficult" to afford masks.

Secondary school students will be expected to wear face coverings in the classroom where social distancing isn't possible.

The Labour MP Kate Green says young people are "relaxed" about wearing masks and that the decision to bring them into schools is "the right decision".

