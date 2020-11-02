Often in the Covid pandemic, the burden has fallen more heavily on those less able to bear it.

Nowhere is that more true in than in the field of education for children with special educational needs.

According to government rules, all children with Education Health and Care Plans - those with more complex needs - are entitled to be in school full time.

But in reality, just a third of them are there.

For many such children, social distancing in schools is simply not comprehensible - but home learning is also difficult or impossible. This has left school staff and parents facing difficult choices, as at the Watergate School in south London.