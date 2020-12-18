The return of secondary school pupils in the New Year will be staggered in England, to allow schools to prepare for mass coronavirus testing. Only students in Years 11 and 13 will go back on the first day of term, along with the children of key workers and those deemed vulnerable.

Simon Uttley, the head of a high school in Reading which has 850 pupils, told the BBC the announcement came as a surprise and is too short notice.

