Coronavirus: Minister Nick Gibb sets out testing plans for secondary schools
Schools minister Nick Gibb has set out government plans to test secondary school pupils and staff for Covid-19 in England.
The return to secondary school in January will be staggered, with some pupils starting online rather than in class.
Mr Gibb told BBC Breakfast: "'We want to break the chain of transmission."
The National Education Union has said making the announcement right at the end of the school term showed "panic".
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Family & Education