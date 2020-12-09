The National Union of Students is calling for urgent investment in mental health services for students after a poll found over half of those who took part had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

52% of the 4,000 students surveyed last month said they'd seen a deterioration in their mental health, but 70% of those affected had not sought any help.

The government says protecting students' mental health and wellbeing is a top priority.

Reporter: Dan Johnson

