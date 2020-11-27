Families in lockdown: Royal report

Only 10% of parents take time to look after their own wellbeing, according to research from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation.

The charity gathered views from about half a million people in the UK on bringing up children under the age of five.

Its report also suggests loneliness among parents of young children has "dramatically increased" during the pandemic.

