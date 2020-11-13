University places: Gavin Williamson says actual grades will be used
Actual grades rather than predicted ones will be used when offering degree places at universities in England, the government has announced.
In an interview with BBC education editor Branwen Jeffreys, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the present system held back bright but disadvantaged pupils.
Universities have just backed such a change following a review.
