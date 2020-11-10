A report by the education standards body, Ofsted, says many children have slipped back since the first lockdown. A lack of resources, enabling children to learn at home, has been one factor. The government has supplied laptops to schools in England but has struggled to deliver the amount originally promised to many schools this term.

One of the UK’s most successful tech entrepreneurs is calling on businesses to step into the breach to recycle obsolete laptops and tablets to bridge the gap.