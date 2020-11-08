More than £400m will be spent by the government to support poor children and their families in England, following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephoned the Manchester United and England player on Saturday to tell him of the new plans.

A new winter grant scheme, which will be run by councils, will focus on providing support with food and bills and will receive funding from the beginning of December until the end of March 2021.

An existing holiday food and activities programme will also be expanded.

