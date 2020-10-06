As the new academic year begins at Cambridge, the university has exclusively revealed to the BBC that they have admitted a record number of 137 UK black UK students, the highest figure ever for the university and up 46 students on last year, which was also a record year.

Whilst this is a step in the right direction for Cambridge, they admit there is still a way to go. BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste has followed three black students who started last year through what turned out to be quite an extraordinary year.

Produced by Adele Tobe.

Filmed and edited by Rob Taylor.

Graphics by Mel Lou and Naomi Goddard.

Additional filming by Emily Brooks, James Anderson, Martin Roberts and Henry Jackson.