Sofia is one of more than one million young people in the UK with special educational needs and disabilities, or SEND.

She’s among one fifth of young people with SEND who have the most complex needs.

While schools closed to the majority of children, the government said that the most vulnerable, including those with complex special educational needs could still attend.

Families speaking to Panorama say they've found accessing support difficult and that it was an example of the long-term struggles they have faced getting educational support for their children during lockdown.

