Schools and colleges look very different this term to how many pupils will remember them.

Although the risks to children and teenagers are low, schools are taking extra steps to ensure they do everything they can to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Guidance has been given by individual governments, but it's down to headteachers and staff to decide what works best for their school, staff and pupils.

BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster looks at the riskiest parts of the school and some of the ideas being used to help stop Covid-19.

Video by Megan Fisher, Terry Saunders and Laura Foster.