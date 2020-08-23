The UK's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has said children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school than if they catch coronavirus.

Millions of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to return to school within weeks. Schools have already reopened in Scotland.

BBC 5 live spoke to Mike Corbett, who is a secondary school teacher in Scotland and national executive member for the NASUWT Scotland teachers' union.

He told Nina Warhurst that children were "very happy to be back", though there are some differences, and there must be a universal approach to guidelines on cleaning and social distancing.