Nearly half a million UK pupils face a fresh round of results chaos after exam board Pearson pulled its BTec results on the eve of the day they were due to be released.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said it had been "such a hard summer" for students and teachers, and he hoped the exam board could "get this right very quickly".

Dave MacCormick, the headteacher of Holyrood Academy in Somerset, said young people would face "more uncertainty" as they awaited the results.