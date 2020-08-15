Like almost 40% of students in England, Nina Bunting-Mitcham's A-level results were lower than her teachers predicted.

She called into BBC's Any Questions, and told schools minister Nick Gibb that he had ruined her life.

Later on, she told BBC News that she felt disadvantaged schools were impacted disproportionately by the new system.

The government has said they will cover the cost of appeals and resits for schools.