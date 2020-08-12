Exam results: 'Routes for young people to address concerns'
The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to "every single child" for the disruption they have faced because of the coronavirus.
A-levels results will be revealed on Thursday morning, with results based on estimates after exams were cancelled.
Mr Williamson said the government is "creating routes for young people to have their concerns properly addressed".
Read more: Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption
- Published
- 18 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News