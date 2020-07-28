'You cannot be what you can’t see'

Video

Aretha and Youlande are assistant headteachers, a rarity in the UK where black teachers account for only 1% of headteachers in the UK.

They have set up Mindful Equity UK, an organisation aiming to increase the number of black and Asian teachers in leadership roles.

