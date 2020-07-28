'You cannot be what you can’t see'

Media player
The assistant headteachers aiming to increase BAME representation
Aretha and Youlande are assistant headteachers, a rarity in the UK where black teachers account for only 1% of headteachers in the UK.
They have set up Mindful Equity UK, an organisation aiming to increase the number of black and Asian teachers in leadership roles.
Correspondent: Elaine Dunkley
Video journalist: Tobias Chapple
28 Jul 2020
