College students' tips for staying safe online

Many adults and children have spent significantly more time online in recent months and young people's charities are concerned that the risks of harm have also increased.
The government has promised to draw up legislation to reduce online harm.
Students from Callywith College in Cornwall have been helping devise an online digital resilience tool for teachers and education staff across the county.
Three of them shared their advice for children on protecting themselves online.
16 Jul 2020
