'How will we keep a safe distance in school?'

Coronavirus: We answer kids' questions about going back to school
What will happen if someone has coronavirus in a school? Can you attend school if you live with a vulnerable family member?
With some schools in England beginning to return on 1 June, children have been sending us their school-related questions - with BBC Education Editor Branwen Jeffreys, on hand to answer.
Schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland are due to begin reopening in August, and dates are still to be confirmed for Wales)
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
29 May 2020
