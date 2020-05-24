Boris Johnson: Some children to return to school

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Prime minister confirms limited return to school
Boris Johnson has announced that the phased re-opening of schools in England will go ahead from 1 June.
Speaking at Downing Street's daily coronavirus briefing, he said it would start with some primary pupils with some contact in the classroom for year 10 and 12 pupils facing exams next year from 15 June
24 May 2020
