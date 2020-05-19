Homeschooling six children with just one phone

Video

The nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus has meant most children are currently learning at home.

But some pupils are struggling to access the technology they need.

In Bristol, the BBC met two families where several children are sharing a single phone to do their schoolwork.

Viewers have donated devices after an earlier report highlighted the issue, which is often called the "digital divide".

The government says it will provide laptops and devices for deprived teenagers in year 10, and some vulnerable children in other year groups. It says they will be delivered in May and June.