School plans 'tentative step' - education secretary
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has asked schools to look at the government's guidance "very, very carefully" on returning children to schools in England.

Mr Williamson was responding to a question from the BBC's education editor Branwen Jeffreys, who raised the "conflicting advice" school governors had received from the government and local authorities.

  • 16 May 2020
