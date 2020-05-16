School plans 'tentative step' - education secretary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: School plans are 'small, tentative step' - Gavin Williamson
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has asked schools to look at the government's guidance "very, very carefully" on returning children to schools in England.
Mr Williamson was responding to a question from the BBC's education editor Branwen Jeffreys, who raised the "conflicting advice" school governors had received from the government and local authorities.
Read more: We owe it to children to open schools - Williamson
-
16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-52693382/coronavirus-school-plans-are-small-tentative-step-gavin-williamsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window