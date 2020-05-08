What’s it like still being at school?
Video

What’s it like still being at school during the coronavirus lockdown?

A small group of students from the Jo Richardson Community School are still going in everyday because their parents are key workers.

Here are their experiences of being at school during lockdown and messages of advice for other young people.

You can find stories by other young people on BBC Young Reporter website.

