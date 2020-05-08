Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What’s it like still being at school during the coronavirus lockdown?
A small group of students from the Jo Richardson Community School are still going in everyday because their parents are key workers.
Here are their experiences of being at school during lockdown and messages of advice for other young people.
You can find stories by other young people on BBC Young Reporter website.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-52587232/what-s-it-like-still-being-at-school-during-the-coronavirus-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window