Fact vs Opinion

Video

You might think that when working out if a story is true or not you just need to look at the facts. But actually opinions do matter too.

What’s important is to know the difference between them and work out how to spot them.

In this video you'll hear some useful tips from:

- Rachel Schraer, BBC Journalist for BBC Reality Check (fact-checking department)

- Robert Cuffe, the BBC’s Head of Data and Statistics

- Sowda Ali, BBC digital journalist

- Imran Rahman-Jones, BBC Newsbeat journalist

This is produced by BBC Young Reporter. You can find more media literacy resources here and on the BBC Bitesize website.