Coronavirus: the teenagers learning from home
Video

Coronavirus: The teenagers still learning during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that a record number of schools worldwide have been forced to close in a bid to reduce the spread of the disease.

In this video from BBC My World, four students from Denmark, Spain, Japan and England tell us how they’re adapting to this new way of life.

  • 09 Apr 2020