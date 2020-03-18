Media player
Coronavirus: Exam pupils 'will get recognition' despite virus
The education secretary says that "no child is unfairly penalised" by missing exams because of coronavirus school closures.
Gavin Williamson announced that schools in the UK are to shut from Friday until further notice as a response to the pandemic.
18 Mar 2020
