'Issac's autistic... but that's not all that he is'
Autism: How to talk to a child about their autism

Isaac is autistic, but in his mum Eliza's words, that is not all that he is.

The language they use around autism influences how people see Isaac.

She says finding the right words has helped her support him.

  • 16 Mar 2020
