Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell cladding: 'Horse meat' masquerading as 'beef lasagne'
The cladding used on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment was "horse meat" masquerading as "beef lasagne", architect Neil Crawford has told week two of the inquiry.
The manufacturer, Celotex, has yet to give evidence but is expected to say it had successfully tested the insulation panels and it was for the architects to use them safely.
Mr Crawford, of Studio E Architects was responding to questions from Richard Millett, Counsel to the Inquiry.
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-51874731/grenfell-cladding-horse-meat-masquerading-as-beef-lasagneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window