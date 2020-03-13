Grenfell cladding: 'Horse meat' masquerading as 'beef lasagne'

Video

The cladding used on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment was "horse meat" masquerading as "beef lasagne", architect Neil Crawford has told week two of the inquiry.

The manufacturer, Celotex, has yet to give evidence but is expected to say it had successfully tested the insulation panels and it was for the architects to use them safely.

Mr Crawford, of Studio E Architects was responding to questions from Richard Millett, Counsel to the Inquiry.