Keeping black history alive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Should black history be taught all year round?

Black History Month in the UK is officially in October, but an educational group, The Black Curriculum, is pushing for the British school syllabus to be changed, so that black history is taught throughout the year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Mar 2020