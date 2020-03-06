Should black history be taught all year round?
Black history: Should it be part of the wider curriculum?

Black History Month in the UK is officially in October, but an educational group, The Black Curriculum, is pushing for the British school syllabus to be changed, so that black history is taught throughout the year.

Reporting Adina Campbell

  • 06 Mar 2020
