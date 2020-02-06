Full-time carer: 'I'd love to be able to work'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Full-time carer: 'I'd love to be able to work'

Sydney is a full-time carer for her disabled mother, and says the current welfare system isn't working for her.

She says she would like to work, and pursue further education, but the 24-hour care that her mother requires makes it impossible.

  • 06 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Age of carers is 'looming crisis' for adult care