'Books don't have to be about white people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lupita Nyong'o: 'Books don't have to be about white people'

Star of 12 Years A Slave, Lupita Nyong'o visited the Harris Sixth Form College in London to mentor young women on leadership and the importance of literacy in an event hosted by the National Literacy Trust.

Nyong'o, now a best-selling author, told the BBC she didn't even like reading when she was young.

Producers: Jeanette Long and Alex Dackevych

Camera: Neil Paton

  • 04 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The children's bookshop selling diversity