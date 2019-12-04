Media player
How to get kids to read books
The UK has risen up the rankings in an international league table on educational achievement, making gains in reading, according to the Pisa tests run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Harwich and Dovercourt High School in Essex offers books to its pupils to read for pleasure outside of English lessons.
04 Dec 2019
