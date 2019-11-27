Taking a 'second chance' at college
Asher Cecil-Wright, 20, left school without any passes in his GCSEs but says a second chance at his local college has helped him succeed.

He is studying one evening a week for a Level 2 (GCSE pass equivalent) engineering qualification.

He was able to start it after doing a basic study programme at City of Wolverhampton College, which is open to young people who don't do well in their GCSEs.

According to the exams regulator Ofqual, 71,000 pupils in England left school without any GCSE passes above a grade 4 in 2018.

