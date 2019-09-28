Media player
Music funding: 'There will not be another Sheku Kanneh-Mason'
The lack of state school funding for creative arts is creating a "two-tier culture", the mother of cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has said.
The winner of BBC Young Musician of the Year was educated at a state school in Nottingham, but his mother has expresed concerns for the future over funding.
The government has said funding is in place and it wants the situation to improve in every area of the curriculum.
28 Sep 2019
