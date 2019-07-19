'My boyfriend was killed in care’
'My boyfriend was killed in care’

The Children's Commissioner for England is calling for regulation of supported and semi-supported accommodation for children aged 16 and above. About 5,000 looked-after children in England are in this kind of accommodation – a 70% rise in a decade.

Currently, these homes are unregulated and unregistered, meaning there is no national inspection regime like Ofsted setting consistent standards and safety. Anyone with a DBS check can set one up.

The Children's Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was important to eliminate a "rogue element" among providers but that full regulation would be a "knee-jerk reaction".

As part of a series on Britain's Hidden Children's Homes, Newsnight hears the tragic story of teenager Lance Scott Walker, who was killed while he was living in semi-supported accommodation.

  • 19 Jul 2019