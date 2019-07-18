'We cry together over what we hear children say'

Video

Some primary school pupils are being repeatedly rejected for mental health support, BBC News has learned.

There's been a near 50% increase in referrals to child health services from pupils aged 11 and under, over the past three years. But some children are on a waiting list for years before being offered help.

Three head teachers spoke to the BBC about the lack of support for children in their schools.

