The boy who met his killer online

Breck Bednar: Play tells story of boy who met his killer online
Breck Bednar was murdered in 2014, by someone he thought was a friend.
Now a new play, written by Mark Wheeller and using the words of his friends and family, tells the story of how the was groomed online.
His mother Lorin LaFave, watching from the audience, hopes that it will stop other teenagers falling victim to the same threat.
13 Jul 2019
