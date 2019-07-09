The kids trying to stop 'holiday poverty'
'Holiday poverty' and the kids trying to stop it

The summer break can be anything but a holiday for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It's been estimated that up to three million in the UK are at risk of going hungry when school kitchens are closed.

Kids at a free animation holiday club in London have come up with a manifesto - to try and help children everywhere during holidays.

