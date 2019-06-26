Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lisa Faulkner: ‘I’m pleased my IVF treatment didn’t work’
TV presenter Lisa Faulkner has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she is “pleased” her IVF treatment was not successful, as it led to her adopting her daughter.
Lisa adopted Billie when she was 18 months old, after she was unable to conceive with her ex-husband.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Lisa explained how her wish of experiencing pregnancy will never go away.
26 Jun 2019
