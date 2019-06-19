'My son has been squeezed out of school'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My son has been squeezed out of school'

Alex Palmer, six, who has autism, has not had a school place for two years, having been excluded just weeks after starting at a mainstream school in 2017.

He is one of more than 1,500 children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) without a school place in England.

The figures, collated by Newsnight, cover 46 English councils (25%), which suggests the real figure may be higher.

The government said responsibility lay with local authorities.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two weekdays at 22:30 or on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.

  • 19 Jun 2019