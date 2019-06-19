'My son has been squeezed out of school'

Video

Alex Palmer, six, who has autism, has not had a school place for two years, having been excluded just weeks after starting at a mainstream school in 2017.

He is one of more than 1,500 children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) without a school place in England.

The figures, collated by Newsnight, cover 46 English councils (25%), which suggests the real figure may be higher.

The government said responsibility lay with local authorities.

