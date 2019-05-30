Special needs children and parents hold protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Special educational needs children and parents hold protest

Children with special educational needs and their parents have held protests across the country to highlight what they say is a funding 'crisis'.

A petition was handed in at Downing Street by Send National Crisis campaigners, while marches were held in 28 towns and cities.

Ministers say they are increasing the cash available, providing an extra £250m up to 2020 to help manage the costs.

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm your non-typical, typical teenager'